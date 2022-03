YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents in Young County are awaiting more information after human remains were discovered.

According to The Graham Leader, human remains were found at an undisclosed location in Young County. The remains were reportedly discovered over the weekend of March 5, 2022.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock told The Graham Leader there was no identification as of Monday, March 7, 2022.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.