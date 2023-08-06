*Updated at 2:54 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police are investigating a scene near Central Freeway in Wichita Falls.

Police responded to the 600 block of Central Freeway East near California Street around 10:18 a.m. Sunday, August 6, 2023.

According to Sgt. Brian Sheehan, a passerby called and reported the remains. The remains were located about 100 yards from the road in a heavily wooded area.

At this time, it is unknown how long the remains have been there, the identity or cause of death.

Police said they are investigating it as a homicide and as suspicious.

WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said detectives believe the remains may belong to a male who was reported missing. The remains will be sent for testing in order to help identify the person.

Members of the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita Falls Crime Scene Unit, and the Justice of the Peace are all on the scene.