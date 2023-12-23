WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near Peterson Road, south of the James V. Allred Unit near Wichita Falls.

According to WCSO spokesperson Melvin Joyner, around 8 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, deputies responded to a field near U.S. 287 at Peterson Road for a report of human remains. They found the remains unclothed and scattered in a field just past a fence line.

WCSO criminal investigation division, ID technicians, Texas Game Warden and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene. A drone was used to map the area and look for more remains scattered in the area.

Joyner said there is no way of knowing how long they have been there or if there are any indications of trauma. He said once they are gathered, they will be sent to the University of North Texas Anthropology lab for further investigation.