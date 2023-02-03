WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge.

36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala were in the SUV he was driving when stopped on U.S. 287 at Electra in July.

They say Carlos-Baran said they were traveling from Las Vegas to Houston to do roofing jobs, but he did not know any of the passengers by name. The deputy said the Guatemalans told him they were all on their way from Las Vegas for a week’s vacation in Wichita Falls, then would return to Las Vegas.

They said they had each pitched in $30 to pay for the excursion.