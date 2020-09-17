Humane Society breaks ground for new facility

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It was an exciting Thursday morning for the Humane Society of Wichita County as they broke ground on their new facility at 10 a.m.

The new facility will consist of a new office building, along with more kennels.

Humane Society of Wichita County Executive Director Cheryl Miller said this upgrade is a welcomed sight, seeing how the humane society hasn’t been updated in more than 50 years.

Miller said they should begin construction in mid-October. According to Miller, the humane society has raised enough to cover about half the cost of the project, and humane society employees said they are hopeful the community will step up and help out with donations.

“Our roof was caving in, ceiling tiles were falling on our heads, our fencing desperately needs to be updated, so it’s very much needed,” Miller said.

If you’d like to help the humane society with donations, click here.