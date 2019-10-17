Humane Society of Wichita Co. in need of donations

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County is asking for community help after more than 30 animals were taken out of a home in the 3800 block of FM 368 Wednesday.

This is the second time in less than a year that animals were removed from that residence. Birds, dogs, a cat and a lemur were removed from the home and taken to the Humane Society.

The Humane Society has already received a few donations of dog food, birdseed and blankets, but one thing they are really in need of is fresh fruits and vegetables for the exotic birds.

It’s not an easy task taking care of 50 plus dogs every day, so folks can imagine how difficult it can be when 22 more come in at one time.

“Today’s been really busy, of course, we have to come in and get all the extra animals fed and watered, and we also have to put in all the medical. We need to get them all entered into our system and the vet is still checking them over and doing exams on them and so were just kind of taking it as we can,” Miller said.

Despite the extra workload, Executive Director Cheryl Miller said that’s why they are here.

“People wind up in sad circumstances and need our help and that’s what we’re all here for is to help each other out and just get along in this crazy old world,” Miller said.

Miller said they are need of Pedigree brand dog food and puppy food but also now need food for the exotic birds and the lemur.

“We need some fresh fruit for these birds and the lemur we took in. So we have enough for today and tomorrow and then the vegetables and fruit start going bad, so in a couple of days we’ll need some more fresh fruits and vegetables,” Miller said.

According to officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the animals were in unsanitary conditions, something that Administrator of Animal Services Nikki Bacon said should always be reported.

“Humans are the best voice for an animal,” Bacon said. “If you see something, tell somebody. If you know it’s constantly going on, that animal will never get help unless you say something.”

Miller said that they also need monetary donations to help with the medical costs.

To make a donation, folks can drop food, items or monetary donations off at the Humane Society or here at KFDX on Seymour Highway, and we will get them out to the shelter.