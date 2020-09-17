Humane Society of Wichita Co. thanks community for funds for new security system after break-in

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Staff at the Humane Society of Wichita County are still looking for the person who broke into their cat habitat last week and released all of the cats inside.

During an investigation of the humane society after the break-in, one cat was found so badly injured it had to be euthanized.

They did not have security cameras at the time, but thanks to a social media fundraiser, Humane Society Executive Director Cheryl Miller said employees with the humane society were able to purchase a new security system.

Miller said she can not thank the public enough for stepping up and pitching in to help.

“Any time we get any donation or anything covered by our community, it just blesses us so much because without that, we wouldn’t exist and we wouldn’t be able to do the jobs that we do,” Miller said.

According to Miller, enough funds were raised to pay for the security subscription for a year as well. Out of eight cats that were released during the break-in, three are still missing.

Detectives do have a lead on who may have committed this crime, according to Miller.

For more information on the humane society, click here.