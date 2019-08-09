Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Mercedes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mercedes is a 1.5-year-old Schnauzer mix looking for her furrever home.

She gets along well with other animals.

If you are interested in adopting Mercedes she is at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:

Spay/Neuter depending on gender

All required vaccinations

Dewormed and heartworm tested

An ID microchip for identification purposes

Cat Adoptions – $75.00

Dog adoptions – $105.00