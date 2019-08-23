Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Mooney!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mooney is a 10-week old Spaniel mix hoping to find a loving forever home!

He is at the Humane Society of Wichita County (4360 Old Iowa Park Road)

Phone number: (940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:
Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:
Spay/Neuter depending on gender
All required vaccinations
Dewormed and heartworm tested
An ID microchip for identification purposes
Cat Adoptions – $75.00
Dog adoptions – $105.00

