Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Mooney!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mooney is a 10-week old Spaniel mix hoping to find a loving forever home!

He is at the Humane Society of Wichita County (4360 Old Iowa Park Road)

Phone number: (940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:

Spay/Neuter depending on gender

All required vaccinations

Dewormed and heartworm tested

An ID microchip for identification purposes

Cat Adoptions – $75.00

Dog adoptions – $105.00