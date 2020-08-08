Humane Society of Wichita County seeking donations after taking in 20 dogs Friday night

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County took in 20 hoarding dogs Friday evening, and they’ve asked for help from the community to take care of them.









16 of the 20 dogs taken in are young puppies.

Currently, the dogs are on a court hold. Officials with the Humane Society said they would share more information as it becomes available.

Officials with the Humane Society said they are in need of Puppy Chow and puppy pads.

If you want to donate to help these puppies, you can do so here.