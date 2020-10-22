Humane Society of Wichita County seeking food donations for senior dogs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County is asking the community for donations of wet dog food for their senior dogs.

Humane Society officials said in a Facebook post older dogs tend to prefer softer food due to their lack of remaining teeth.

Please find the full Facebook post below:

Donations can be dropped off at the front office of the Humane Society, located at 4360 Iowa Park Road in Wichita Falls.

The Humane Society is open Monday thru Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

If you’d like more information, visit their website or call (940) 855-4941.