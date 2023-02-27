WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s not every day the Humane Society of Wichita County sees an increase of more than 400 animals coming in in one single day.

Since early February, Humane Society Executive Director Cheryl Heineken and her team have been hard at work trying to get as many animals adopted or fostered out.

“We’ve fostered out quite a few. We actually have about 80 birds left and a couple of rabbits and one hedgehog,” Heineken said.

If you’re interested in any of the 80 birds still at the humane society, Heineken said to make sure you do your research before getting one.

“They’ll have to bring something to transport them home in, and they do have to have appropriate cage size for the bird they’re adopting. So we’ll ask for a picture of that because we sure don’t want to send them home in a cage that’s too small. We didn’t rescue them to not be well taken care of,” Heineken said.

And if you’re interested in the big Macaws, not only will you need a cage adequate for that size of a bird, Heineken said these animals require experience. But you have to act fast because on Wednesday, these birds will be flying high at the Magnolia Exotic Bird Sanctuary.

“We just can’t handle that many birds to keep them here, but they’ll take in and they’ll help with hoarding situations and stuff like that, and they’ll help rehabilitate them. And, if any of them are adoptable, they’ll adopt them out there,” Heineken said.

Providing some much-needed relief for the humane society, but Heineken said that’s not the only help they’ve received.

“People were helping us out left and right, asking us what we needed, and we can’t thank them enough. We couldn’t have done it without the volunteers and the support we’ve had,” Heineken said.

Support that has led to hundreds of animals living a new, better, and most importantly, deserving life, thanks to Heineken and her team.

You have only Tuesday left to adopt one of the 80 birds still remaining. The humane society will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are always looking for donations and volunteers. If you’re interested in helping out, click here.