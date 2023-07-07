WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County announced that their adoption fees will be waived temporarily.

According to a Facebook post, the Humane Society won a $1,000 Petfinder Foundation grant. They have opted to waive their adoption fees until the grant has been used.

Elizabeth Heineken brought playful Poncho to our studio to talk about the grant and to try and find him a home.

Charisma Thrash: Well, from the Wichita Falls Humane Society comes our friend Elizabeth. And Elizabeth is bringing a cutie with her today. And she’s going to tell us more about what they’re doing over at the Wichita Falls Humane Society. So, Elizabeth, good afternoon. And tell us who you brought with you today.

Elizabeth Heineken: Hello. This is- Poncho is his name. He’s a pretty young dog. I’m sure you could tell from how he’s acting. Yeah, he is under a year old. We think he is some kind of maybe Australian shepherd, just some kind of shepherd-type mix. He’s a super sweet dog, as you can see. He’s got plenty of energy.

Charisma Thrash: He’s- Okay, and like, I love the energy here, and we’re talking about maybe if we want to add, you know, a new family member this w- this summer, like how can we go about doing that, and are there any adoption fees associated with the adoption of these animals?

Elizabeth Heineken: Yes. So for Poncho, well, for any of our dogs at the shelter, we make our adoption process pretty simple. There’s an application to fill out. If you rent, we have to talk to landlord, make sure that’s all right. And then we need to see proof of a fenced in yard if it is in a house. And then usually the adoption fee is $120 for our dogs. But right now we actually won a Petfinder grant and we are waiving adoption fees up to $1,000. So once that quota is met, we’ll go back to our normal adoption rates.

Charisma Thrash: Oh, wonderful. So the grant that you all have been honored with is allowing for people in our community to possibly have an adoption fee waived? Okay, for pets like Poncho.

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah, definitely.

Charisma Thrash: Wonderful, okay. So as you all can hear and see, Poncho is super active and super soft and looks very friendly as well. And we’ve been playing with him all day. So, again, if you all are interested in possibly getting a dog and bringing a family- a new family member into your home, again, not only can you check out the information on our website, but Elizabeth, if you can just reiterate to us where anyone else can go to get this information.

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah, we’re always more than happy to answer questions on our phone number. We also have a website that shows all of our information, and it’s just our name Humane Society, Wichita County, and it’ll pull right up.

Charisma Thrash: And if you don’t mind me asking, Elizabeth, how were you all able to get this fund? This, this grant that you all were just given?

Elizabeth Heineken: Well, we have a dedicated board member, board members that sign up for these grants and send in applications. So we’re constantly filling out long applications and telling these foundations why we deserve to have these grants and what we do for the community.

Charisma Thrash: Okay, sure. So, again, you all, adoption fees are waived. And look at Poncho. Is he not as active as our forecast we have here across Texoma? Loving that pup there. Stay with us, Texoma, we have a lot more to get into. And you Poncho, you stay here with us, too. We don’t want you going anywhere.