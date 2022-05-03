WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been thinking about bringing a dog or cat into your family, now is definitely the time to visit the Wichita County Humane Society.

It’s been awarded a $2,000 KIA Petfinder Foundation Grant, which allows the Humane Society to give back to the community.

What that means is adoption fees are now waived until the $2,000 is fully used.

Director of the Wichita County Humane Society Cherly Heineken says she applied for the grant to help boost adoptions so more lives can be saved.