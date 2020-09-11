Humane Society officials seek community help after break-in, apparent animal abuse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Security efforts are being increased at the Humane Society of Wichita County after someone broke into their cat habitat, releasing all of the cats and a 5-month-old kitten was kicked so badly she had to be put down.

“I want our cats back safely,” Humane Society of Wichita County Executive Director Cheryl Miller said. “We put our heart and soul into helping these animals, of saving these lives, and then for something like this to happen it rips your heart out.”

It’s been a tough day, to say the least for staff and volunteers with the Wichita County Humane Society after a break-in at the nonprofit’s cat habitat

“I’m on my way to work, and I get the phone call that the cat house, all the lights are on,” Miller said.

Upon further investigation, Miller said staff discovered all of the doors were open and all but one cat was missing, but another had severe injuries.

“It looked like it had been kicked in the face, I don’t know I can’t say for sure because I don’t know what happened, but she was injured,” Miller said. “There was blood and then doctor, our veterinarian said that her jaw and face back here was broken and we did euthanize her.”

Miller said the injuries inflicted actually happened the day before the break-in when they were getting ready to close up for the day prompting her to believe it could be someone who was there the day before.

“I think the person that did this was actually out here yesterday, were going back and looking at the sign-in sheet,” Miller said.

For Miller, having no cameras on the premises has been a wake up call for her and her staff.

“We’re going to have them at the front gate, were going to have them on every building, and I’ve already got people volunteering to come set them up for us,” Miller said. “We have a $1,000 reward for information leading to information on who did this.”

Miller said she hopes the cats were just released from the habitat and nothing worse.

“I’m praying that this person didn’t take them because if they smashed one cat’s face in, I hate to think of what they’re going to do to our cats, so I’m trying not to think about that,” Miller said.

Miller has filed a police report and says she is making it her mission to find out who committed this heinous and unthinkable crime.

Crimestoppers has put out a five hundred dollar reward that has been matched by P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter. If you have any information you can call 940-322-9888 and you never have to give your name.