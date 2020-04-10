1  of  3
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 54 Officials announce COVID-19 test results positive after Young Co. man dies No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Humane Society takes in surrendered pets during COVID-19 pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County is seeing an uptick in surrenders due to job losses because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say around 30 families have given their pets to the humane society in the past week.

The humane society officials also said families give them their pets because they’re afraid that they won’t be able to take care of them and feed their families. However, the humane society works with struggling pet owners by giving them food for their pets and taking them in if they can no longer care for them.

“We’ll give ’em dog food. We’ll do our very best on our cat food to try to keep that animal in the home,” Humane Society of Wichita County Director Cheryl Miller said. “We want this to be their last resort. Is to have to turn in their animal so. We’ll help them as long as we’re possible to help them.”

The humane society has also seen an increase in adoptions as well and people can also rent pets for as long as they need.

There is also a Pen Pals with Pets program that people can participate in. That information is here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News