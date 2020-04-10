Humane Society takes in surrendered pets during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County is seeing an uptick in surrenders due to job losses because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say around 30 families have given their pets to the humane society in the past week.

The humane society officials also said families give them their pets because they’re afraid that they won’t be able to take care of them and feed their families. However, the humane society works with struggling pet owners by giving them food for their pets and taking them in if they can no longer care for them.

“We’ll give ’em dog food. We’ll do our very best on our cat food to try to keep that animal in the home,” Humane Society of Wichita County Director Cheryl Miller said. “We want this to be their last resort. Is to have to turn in their animal so. We’ll help them as long as we’re possible to help them.”

The humane society has also seen an increase in adoptions as well and people can also rent pets for as long as they need.

There is also a Pen Pals with Pets program that people can participate in. That information is here.