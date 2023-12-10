WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several people took the chance Saturday morning, not to meet the Grinch, but instead “A-hole Eddie.”

Eddie took social media by storm when the Humane Society of Wichita County described him as rough around the edges and asked for someone to get Eddie out of there because he scares their big dogs.

By the end of the day, Eddie got adopted. He came back to the shelter on Saturday, December 9, to help raise money for the Humane Society.

For a $5, laundry soap or fabuloso cleaner donation, people got to meet the local celebrity and document their experience with the proud “a-hole” dog.