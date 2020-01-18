Hundreds attend Shawn Sargent benefit underway at Stick’s Place

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been just over a month since an Iowa Park train accident that claimed the life of 12-year-old Shawn Sargent.

Stick’s Place on Sheppard Access Road is hosting a day entirely dedicated to raising money for the Sargents.

A lot of people showed up Saturday to show their support.

The community continues to rally around the family Sargent Strong is the theme, and all proceeds from a motorcycle run, music, auction, food and raffles will go directly to Sargent’s parents and siblings as they work to imagine life without Shawn.

The Sargents live near the train tracks which is one major thing this money is supposed to help with.

“They also wanted to try and move out of the house that they were living in, because you don’t want to wake up every day and see that,” Shawn’s cousin Christina Alambar said.

The money is also for the parents to have money to fall back on after missing work for about a month.

Between the silent and live auction, more than 250 items were donated.

This benefit goes until 11 p.m., so there’s still plenty of time to get to Stick’s Place and support the family.

Click here to donate to the Sargent family.