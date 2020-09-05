Hundreds float Lake Arrowhead in support of President Trump at boat rally

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Thousands around the country have taken their boats out to the water in honor of President Donald Trump, and hundreds of Texomans held a Trump rally of their own Saturday at Lake Arrowhead in support of the 45th president.

Boat drivers, riders and spectators headed for the lake in support, and even some campaigning politicians did the same.

Many supporters of Trump used their Labor Day weekend to take their boats to the water. Most of them donned with flags in support of the president.

“A lot of the lakes are doing it,” event organizer Brad Darnall said. “I was talking with Robin Ritchie, and we just decided to get together and put a page together and get our own boat parade going on to support our president.”

Among the many people enjoying their time on the lake were some local candidates like Shelley Luther: the Dallas salon owner who was jailed for refusing to close her shop during stay-at-home orders. Luther is running for the State Senate District 30 seat.

“I love being amongst all the people here just having a good time celebrating the president,” Luther said. “I want make sure and meet people because this district is huge, and I don’t know a lot of people. A lot of people have seen me on TV, but I want to make sure I look them in the face and try to earn their trust.”

Wichita Falls mayoral candidate Kevin Hunter said he was inspired to run for office by Trump.

“I’m proud to be an American,” Hunter said. “What other country in the world can you get together and do this? I just want to come out here among other Americans. Donald Rrump’s not perfect, but majority of what he does he’s doing things getting it done.”

Even people who didn’t take a ride on one of the boats were enjoying the atmosphere.

“It also gives me a feeling of satisfaction because I have the courage to step out and let other people know this is what I believe,” attendee Coley Rushing said.

“They’re happening all over the country right now and it’s kind of exciting,” attendee Annette Barfield said. “There’s this new wave of people expressing their support for the Trump campaign, and I just wanted to be a little bit a part of it.”

Whether they were in the boat or onshore, attendees at the Trump boat rally looked to be having a grand time.

Election Day is Nov. 3.