Hundreds gather as WF peaceful protest emphasizes passion, rage across the country

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The passion and rage felt across the country after the death of a man in Minnesota one week ago made its way to Wichita Falls.

Just like across the country, those here in downtown Wichita Falls demand change.

Hundreds of protests continue to happen across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer even in downtown Wichita Falls.

A large crowd gathered before it’s official start at 4 p.m. Monday, and people stayed passed the 7 p.m. end time.

It was filled with personal testimonies, passionate outcries and a sense of togetherness.

It was an evening filled with passionate protesters keeping the peace but making sure they were heard, and George Floyd’s name is remembered.

The crowd’s chants echoed off the buildings.

“Black lives matter. Black lives matter. Black lives matter.”

A call for immediate change was heard in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls, some sharing their innermost feelings on a hard subject.

“Some events that even have happened closer to here,” protestor Bayley Hawkins said. “I really think it’s time to that we stop ignoring it, and we really start really paying attention and taking care and making changes out of these causes.”

The crowd flowed onto Scott Avenue as the protest and chants continued as many still expressed concerns over police brutality and ongoing racism in America.

They recited some of the last words George Floyd ever spoke.

“I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.”

“[We’re] really just tired of it, and angry,” protestor Antwan Williams said. “They feel like they got more power than us.”

They joined together fore on reason.

“No justice, no peace. No justice, no peace.”

“I want my son to be able to walk down the street and not be profiled,” protestor Jennine Petters said.

Protesters marched around downtown chanting along the way in remembrance of George Floyd.

“Say his name: George Floyd. Say his name: George Floyd. Say his name: George Floyd.”

A march that remained peaceful yet powerful.

“There wasn’t no riots,” protester Darryl Toliver said. “No chaos, just peaceful marching through the town letting them know how to represent.”

The crowd returned to Park Central as WFPD helped block off the way and gathered back on Scott Avenue laying and sitting down in solidarity for George Floyd.

There is a march planned for this weekend. It will take place Saturday at Spudder Park and the crowd will march to the Wichita County Courthouse.