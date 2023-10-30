WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The sendoff for Hirschi High School continues. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, was the final pep rally with current students and alumni from the past 60 years in attendance.

Hundreds of folks gathered in the school’s gym Friday afternoon to mark the celebration of alumni weekend.

Former students and current football coach Logan Parrish said seeing his alma mater go away is bittersweet as he’s looking forward to having improved facilities for future generations.

“The four years I spent at Hirschi were some of the best years that I’ve had, but I know that it’s time for our kids to get to experience some of the things that a new school brings as far as state-of-the-art equipment, and then creating their own traditions,” Parrish said.

As part of the farewell, a picnic was held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. at Lucy Park, followed by a dinner and dance at the Delta Hotel and Convention Center at 7 p.m.