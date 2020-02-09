Hundreds gather for Women’s Expo, Heart of a Women to celebrate health, strength of women

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a great day for ladies in Wichita Falls to grab their friends and head to the annual Women’s Expo.

Nearly 40 vendors set up at the MPEC for the KFDX/Texoma’s FOX event focused on women’s health and wellness.

Not only was there shopping, but folks could get a full blood panel screening and hear from United Regional experts.

Heart of a Woman brunch guest speaker Donna Hartley shared her stories of surviving a plane crash, beating cancer and making it through open-heart surgery. She said almost dying three times has made her have a more proactive role in her own health, and others should too.

“Meditate. Go in and communicate with your doctors, and make sure you have your checkups,” Hartley said. “Also walk. Get exercise, lots of exercise, and if you don’t like to exercise, find a girlfriend—go walking, find a buddy.”

Something unique about Hartley, each of these significant survival moments in her life happened on March 1 of different years.

