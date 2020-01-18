WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People from all walks of life woke up bright and early Saturday morning to honor the man who had a dream.

The 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship and Prayer breakfast brought city officials, public figures and the rest of the community together.

Students earned 18 scholarships totaling more than $24,000 to pursue further education.

It was a time for fellowship, song and a special speech from Wichita native Candace Edmonds-Bird who serves at the pentagon as associate director for the office of the assistant secretary of defense for personnel and readiness- military community and family policy.

“It’s extremely important to honor Dr. King’s legacy because the work that he started is what brings us in the room today,” Edmonds-Bird said. “When you take a look at all the different faces and the different walks of life that are here together, this is something that he could only dream about in ’68.”

Martin Luther King Jr. day is Monday, and