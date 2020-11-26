Hundreds of Electra residents without water on Thanksgiving

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE: Thursday, November 26, 2:00 p.m.

Residents of Punkin Center on the north side of Electra are under a boil water order until further notice.

Electra Director of Public Works Donnie Clifton said water services could be restored Thursday within the next few hours.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An estimated 400 to 500 residents of the north side of Electra are without water following a water main leak.

According to Punkin Center Fire Chief Matthew Mcalister, residents living north of Highway 25 and Old Lake Road have not had water for utilities, cooking or bathing since Wednesday.

Mcalister said a leak in their 10-inch water main was reported to Electra city officials Tuesday.

City crews began working to repair the leak Wednesday morning and worked throughout the night, but were unable to complete the repairs.

Mcalister said water was shut off without warning or notice from city officials. According to Mcalister, city crews were unable to locate the proper valve and shut off water to the entire city for several hours until residents assisted them in locating the valve.

With hundreds of Electra residents still without water, there has been no timetable has been given by city officials for the return of water services to the affected residents.

Mcalister said they’re still waiting on a contractor to return to the site of the leak with the proper equipment, and that at one point, eight to ten Electra residents were assisting to restore water to the affected citizens.

According to Mcalister, police dispatch fielded calls from concerned citizens throughout the night questioning why they were still without water and when services would be restored.

In addition to concern from citizens, Mcalister said he’s concerned the fire department won’t have enough water to control any possible structure fires that might arise.

“I’m going to have to call other fire departments, I need to get a plan together,” Mcalister said. “All my fire hydrants are dry, I don’t have any water. Whatever I’ve got on my trucks is all we’ve got.”

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the city of Electra has not released any information regarding an interruption in water services.

Our newsroom has reached out to the Electra City Manager for a comment and are currently awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.