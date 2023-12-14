WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Families throughout the community have the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls to thank this year for providing them with a very merry Christmas.

Corps officer Major Joe Burton expressed gratitude to community members who went above and beyond this year to help families in need. Through this year’s Angel Tree Program, they were able to provide toys for more than 500 children this holiday season.

If you happened to drive down Seymour Highway on Thursday morning, December 14, chances are you saw the huge line of cars going down about a mile past the Salvation Army’s Distribution Center.

These are all families that will now be able to celebrate Christmas thanks to those who participated in this year’s Angel Tree Program.

“Today was a very big day for us,” Burton said. “The final day for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program where the families came and picked up all of the toys that were donated by people in the community for their children who wouldn’t get toys otherwise, so it was a big day for us.”

Burton said that although this is one of their busiest days, it’s worth it every single year.

“We do a drive-thru, and we get to meet the families and the moms or dads or grandparents,” Burton said. “To put the toys in their car, and as they drive off, to see the smiles and the waves and just to let them know that somebody does care about what happens on Christmas.”

And, on a day this busy, Burton said he’s thankful for all of the support and help from volunteers to make this day happen.

“We have volunteers who come down to the distribution center and to see them and to help to give the toys that they bought to a family, it’s really enjoyable to see that happen,” Burton said.

Burton said every year he’s blown away by how many people in our community step up to help.

“People are very gracious about going out and picking an angel off the tree, whether it be at Walmart or some other retailer,” Burton said. “Just the smiles we see when they drop off the gifts and how they’ve become a part, the community has become a part of this program for many many years… It’s just a great joy to see all of that happen.”

A joy that will be passed on to 500 kiddos while having a very merry Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls is always in need of volunteers, whether it’s helping at the 7th Street location or ringing bells for the Red Kettle Program.

If you would like to help out this holiday season, click here.