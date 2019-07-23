Hundreds of volunteers are paving the way for HH100

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Wichita Falls’ Hotter’N Hell Hundred is one month away this week, but folks around the area have been gearing up for the big day for months now.

“Started like in May, June, July, up until the big day,” Hotter’N Hell rider Tom Horn said.

Including the some 135 Hotter’N Hell volunteers that dedicate their time to prepare for the four days of riding and activities an entire year in advance.

“We will start on next year’s ride preparation right at Hotter’N Hell hundred this year,” Hotter’N Hell Executive Director Chip Filer said. “So we really do take the whole year to get ready.”

Filer also said it takes a community to make Hotter’N Hell successful and volunteers do it because they love the event and what it provides for the city of Wichita Falls.

“To me, the Hotter’N Hell Hundred is the most grand experiment in human dynamics, people come together to do this event for a lot of good reasons,” Hotter’N Hell Founder Roby Christie said. “They wanna see our city grow, the want to have a community put together that supports outdoor activities, they want to support their jobs.”

Each year over 13,000 cyclists from across the world ride in Hotter’N Hell and just a month away, some 5,000 have already signed up for the annual event.

Register for the ride at https://www.bikereg.com/hotternhell101 or to register as a volunteer please email: hhhvols@gmail.com