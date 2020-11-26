Hundreds of volunteers show up to deliver meals in Vernon

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Volunteers with The Holiday Spirit in Vernon have been feeding those in need for three decades.

Just like in years past, hundreds of volunteers showed up to serve their community by delivering Thanksgiving meals.

Sharon Goins, a volunteer, said they delivered twice as many meals in 2020 than they ever have before.

“868 deliveries, and some who are asking for a couple extra to take home,” Goins said. “Once we get all the delivery routes out we will let those come in who want to get a to go plate.”

Many volunteered for the first time this year, wanting simply to help those in need in the community.

“Those that can’t get out or the ones who don’t have family, it’s just kind of hard for those sitting at home that can’t get around. The ones who can, we need to be there for them,” Volunteer Israel Nergete said.

Volunteers gave their time for many reasons, but a common thread among them was to be there for those who are bound to their homes, often without anyone to be there for them.

“There are people that are homebound and not able walk, or the people without any family to help them, so this is a good program to have,” volunteer Veronica Fraticelli said. “They wait for this every year.”

“We just wish we could all dine together,” Goins said. “My whole thing is I don’t want people to eat alone and I know people are having to.”

Goins said the generosity of the community is not surprising at all, and that she will continue her mission of helping others for years to come.