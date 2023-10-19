UPDATE: Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 9:05 p.m.

A majority of the power has been restored to residents of Archer City. According to Jack Curd, Archer County Sheriff, a male suspect is in custody on multiple charges after a series of events that led to a downed powerline and a large fire in Archer City.

The latest information has been published in a separate story.

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds of Archer City residents are without power as multiple agencies work to battle a fire near Highway 79.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, authorities responded to reports of a downed power line and a fire in Archer City near the intersection of South Sycamore Street and East Chestnut Street just off U.S. Highway 79.

According to our crew on the scene, officials said dispatchers received reports that a car hit a power line and then there was a fire. It is unclear at this time if the two incidents are related.

Our crew on the scene confirmed units with multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Archer City Police Department, the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department, Archer EMS, and Olney EMS.

Several Archer City residents have reported losing power. According to our crew on the scene, multiple power lines appear to be downed.

According to officials with Oncor, as of 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, 933 residents of Archer City are currently without power. Officials told the KFDX/KJTL newsroom the estimated time for power to be restored to impacted residents is 9 p.m. on Thursday.

It is unclear as of the publication of this story if anyone has been injured as a result of the downed power lines or the fire, or if the fire has been contained.

No other details are available at this time. We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.