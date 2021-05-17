Hundreds without power in Archer City

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Over 900 customers are without power in Archer City according to the Oncor outage map.

Oncor Public Information Office Gordon Drake said Oncor is expecting more outages throughout the night if the storms continue.

“Bottom line is Oncor is responding to these outages and will continue to work. We’ve been working, restoring outages since the storms started earlier a few hours ago. We will continue to work throughout the night to restore power to every customer we can restore power to,” Drake said.

A small number of customers are reporting outages in Wichita Falls.

