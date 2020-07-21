Hungry burglar pleads guilty after breaking into man’s home for food

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A burglar who said he went into a man’s home on River Road last summer to find food because he had not eaten in 21 days is sentenced.

26-year-old Hagen Bennett pleaded guilty Tuesday and was placed on 7 years deferred probation.



The resident said he came home and saw Bennett coming out his front door and he called 911 then got his gun and held him on the ground at gunpoint until deputies arrived.



Police said Bennett told them he had not eaten in three weeks and went in the house to find food and nothing else.



Police said they found a black bag near the front door with some food in it as well as clothes and bathing products.