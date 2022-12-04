WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — A tradition bringing family and friends together for decades in Windthorst returns for another year!

The 78th annual sausage feed was held in Saint Mary’s Parish Hall. Knights of Columbus members welcomed hungry bellies with the renowned sausage, mashed potatoes, green beans, and other great food.

Folks were able to purchase plates and eat at the hall or to-go. And also able to buy the sausage by the pound.

The Catholic Daughters of the Americans were also having a bake sale.

Everyone is glad to be able to have this tradition year after year and seeing familiar faces return home.

“It’s amazing how fast it all comes together and people that you haven’t seen in a while or even people that are in town or back in town for the weekend kind of thing, they’ll come in. We put out a text basically saying it’s sausage meal week. Everybody knows what time and where we do everything. Everybody comes together and everybody does their part,” Bradley Wolf said.

Proceeds from the feed not only go back into the community but other charitable organizations across the state and country.