UPDATE: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:25 p.m.

Jody Randolph Wade, who appeared on Crime Stopper’s list of Texoma’s Most Wanted just this morning, has been arrested in Young County on multiple warrants from Wichita County.

According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, Wade is jailed on five warrants.

On the Young County Jail inmate roster, all five warrants are from Wichita County, and the total bond on the five warrants is currently listed at $85,000.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Wichita Falls entrepreneur Jody Wade achieved many firsts and received many awards while running numerous businesses in Texoma.

Now he has made another first; being named to Texoma’s Most Wanted List.

Wade, 50, was placed on the list by Crime Stoppers Friday when he failed to show in court on his charge from 2020 of hindering secured creditors. He was indicted on the charge in February 2022.

On March 11, 2022, his $75,000 bond was ordered forfeited when he failed to show for his arraignment, and the judge ordered a warrant for his arrest.

At this time, Wade is not booked into the Wichita County Jail.

Wade reportedly moved to the Metroplex, and his last known location to us was the Young County Jail when he was booked in for another DWI charge the night before Thanksgiving last year.

He also has four new charges filed Friday, March 25 alleging refusal to execute release of a fraudulent lien.

The complaints allege Wade fraudulently filed a lien claiming First Capital Bank owed him $800,000 for improvements made to his former building on Armory Road, a towing and storage facility operated by Jody Wade Enterprises.

Besides his criminal charges, Wade also faces civil cases filed by First Capital Bank.

The bank obtained a judgment against Wade in 2020 in foreclosure actions on the property, and the bank purchased it at the foreclosure sale.

The new charges allege Wade refused to vacate the property after it was sold.

According to his criminal charge, Wade owned more than $684,000 of a $1 million loan and the bank was granted a restraining order preventing him from removing collateral from Big Daddy’s towing. The bank said

Wade was removing trucks and other items , and having employees move them and remove equipment.

The hindering creditors charge is a first degree felony because it is over $300,000, and has a punishment range of 5 years to life in prison.

In July, 2020, 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy ruled businesses owned by Wade: Collins Motor Company and Jody Wade Enterprises, and Jody Wade personally, must pay the judgment to First Capital Bank of Texas, which includes $421,000 owed by Collins Motor Company, $462,000 by Wade Enterprises or Wade, plus all attorney fees in each judgment which amount to thousands of dollars.

The judgment states that Wade was timely and properly notified of the trial setting, but did not appear.

When we reached Wade for comment, he said he was in Washington, D.C. on business and did not even know of the court proceeding.

He said First Capital wrongfully filed the lawsuit during the COVID-19 disaster and was using “trickery tactics” in the courts to get a profit on the sale of over a million dollars.

While in Washington he was arrested by Metro Police who were conducting a protective sweep prior to a President Trump motorcade. Police found guns and ammunition in his vehicle.

In his most recent known arrest in Young County on the night of Nov. 24, 2021, Young County deputies were dispatched west of Olney for a suspicious vehicle check.

They say they found Wade passed out in the driver’s seat of the black Chevy Tahoe and had just woken up.

Deputies instructed Wade to exit the vehicle, but they said he was incoherent. They said once Wade finally did exit the vehicle, he stumbled and held on to the door and said he was sorry and that he was drinking.

Deputies said Wade was swaying and unsteady on his feet, and that his shorts were unzipped.

According to authorities, Wade would not respond when asked if he was refusing field sobriety tests, they placed him under arrest.

After Wade was taken to Hamilton Hospital and a blood warrant was obtained he was booked into Young County Jail.