CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Turkey Fest Saturday Festival made sure no one went home bored in Henrietta!

Besides the hunters bringing in their turkeys before the 1 p.m. deadline, there were bounce houses, vendors, food, and even a mechanical bull for the kids.

Also, Rays Rocks, cookoffs, barrel races, and a petting zoo, along with the fan-favorite pie eating contest! The contest drew a big crowd to watch kids of all ages try and scarf down a pie for some prize money.

A great way for the Henrietta and Clay County Chamber of Commerce to cap off the Turkey Fests’ 15th year.

“I don’t even like pie. Well, I only did it because I was really thirsty for water. And, I just got there and figured free water, I guess free pie,” pie eating contest champion Bobby Maxwell said.

“Every team that we talked to got birds. They’re excited, some pretty good side birds brought in so they won’t know until tonight at our banquet who the winner is, but at least this afternoon they can all have their bragging rights that they got their turkeys this year,” Henrietta and Clay County Chamber of Commerce President Billy Carlton said.

The night is capped off by a dinner and dance, where the winners of Turkey Fest 2022 will be crowned and given that beautiful champion belt buckle.