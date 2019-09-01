Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 5 as ‘catastrophic’ storm closes in on Bahamas

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 14:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia. (NOAA via AP)

NBC — Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a “catastrophic” Category 5 storm early Sunday as it closed in on the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.

It’s expected to bring devastating 160 mph winds, heavy rainfall and life-threatening storm surge as it prepares to hit the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas. It will then hit Grand Bahama Island later on Sunday.

The hurricane shifted Saturday as forecasters said it was on course to get close to Florida, but make landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas.

On its current track, the core of Dorian should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night, the hurricane center said.

As of 8 a.m. ET, the hurricane was 220 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

