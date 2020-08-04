Hurricane Isaias coverage in North Carolina

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hurricane Isaias made landfall along the Carolina coast as a category-1 hurricane.

Storm surges, strong winds, and flooding rains are apart of the initial punch from the east moving system which still threatens millions as it moves up the east coast.

The COVID-19 virus is also altering rescue strategies and shelters where some evacuees will have to wear masks and social distance. The shelters will screen people for coronavirus symptoms and if someone has COVID-19 or shows symptoms they will be directed to a sheltering option for isolation or medical attention.