Husband allegedly throws hot peppers in wife’s face

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman said she had a cup of hot Serrano peppers thrown in her face and eyes after she confronts her husband about an affair.

Police arrested Lino Chavez, 29, on 6th Street Monday night after being flagged down by a citizen.

An officer went to a home in the 1700 block and talked to the woman and Chavez.

She told the officer she had just learned Chavez was having an affair and confronted him while they were in the kitchen.

She said during that argument, he picked up a cup of Serrano peppers and threw them into her face, causing her eyes to burn.

The officer said he saw the alleged pepper assault on a recording the woman made with her phone.