Husband allegedly ties wife’s hands to gun, points it at her face and tells her if she moves it will go off

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted for alleged abuse and assaults of his wife since 2019, including terrorizing her with a shotgun rigged to go off if she moved, has been arrested and jailed on $52,000 bonds on three charges.

Josh Sharp Wichita County Jail booking photo

Josh Robert Sharp was arrested Thursday, July 1, on warrants issued last week.

Sharp’s wife reported the assaults and threats to Iowa Park police in May, but said they had been occurring since 2019 and she had documented every incident. Police said the documentation included photographs of her injuries, a medical report from a hospital, an application for a protective order for herself and her children and emails she wrote to her work address detailing each incident.

The incidents she reported to police in May included one last September when, after a physical altercation, she refused to have sex with Sharp.

She said Sharp told her he would kill her and her kids as well as his child, and he could make her death look like a suicide.

She said he dragged her into a closet and sat her on the floor and tied her hands with a rope, then tied the other end of the rope to the trigger of a shotgun and positioned the gun so it was aimed at her face. She said he told her if she moved the shotgun would go off.

Then she said he made her beg for her life, give reasons why she should be allowed to live, and only released her when she promised to be nicer to him.

Another incident reported by the woman involved Sharp allegedly carrying her into the bathroom after an argument and sitting on her while he pressed a towel bar across her neck. Police say the victim had photographs of this injury as well as others.

In March, the woman said she told Sharp she didn’t think they should stay together, and that he took a plaque off the wall and tried to throw it at her, but she used her hands to block it and it hit him in the hand.

She said he then dragged her into the bathroom and put a plastic bag over her head. She said she poked holes in the bag with her nails so she could breathe. She said he then made her take her clothes off and told her he was going to treat her like they do prostitutes in the military. The wife said Sharp had told her he was a former Army special forces sniper.

Police contacted Sharp’s ex-wife who voluntarily came to the police department and told officers Sharp had been discharged from the Army because of narcotics use, and that she had been the victim of continuous violence while they were married.

On the same day police took the information from the wife and the ex-wife they contacted Sharp and said he agreed to come in for an interview, then five days later called to cancel it. Police said they made attempts to contact him but he did not return the calls.