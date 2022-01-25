Editor’s note: A previous version of this story had Bruce Allen instead of Bruce Allen Hanson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Tuesday, January 25, the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man after an investigation revealed his wife’s suicide was ruled a murder.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2021, WFPD responded to the 6700 block of Geronimo to investigate a possible suicide.

According to a release, officers spoke with 64-year-old Bruce Allen Hanson who said his wife was dead in their bedroom. Officers found Hanson’s wife in the house.

WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

After three months of investigating, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hanson and arrested him at his house, and is charged with murder.

Hanson’s bond is set at $1,000,000.