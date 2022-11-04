WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with 26 prior arrests, including other family violence charges, is now accused of severely choking and threatening to kill his wife.

Valdez

David Valdez is jailed on a $60,000 bond and no bond for a previous family violence charge in July. He also was placed on a 48-hour detainer order to give the victim advance notice of his release.

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, police were called by a resident on Longview who said she had the couple’s children in her house who were crying that their parents were fighting.

The resident said she saw the victim in the street trying to catch her breath.

When police arrived they found the victim on her porch in a fetal position, struggling to breathe.

She told police she had been lying on her bed and Valdez came in demanding to know who she was talking to on her phone and accused her of cheating on him.

She said he tried to take her phone and became enraged and she tried to dial 9-1-1 but Valdez prevented her from calling. Then she said she tried to leave to get help and he blocked her way.

She said she finally got around him and ran out, screaming for help in the street.

She said Valdez caught her and put his hands around her neck and head and pushed down her head while pushing up on her neck so she could not scream.

Police said they found cuts inside the victim’s upper lip consistent with her bottom teeth being pushed up on her inner lip. She said he dragged her back into the house as she gasped for air and said at times she could not breathe.

Once inside, she said Valdez got a kitchen knife and told her he was going to kill her. She said she escaped and got to the neighbor’s house and Valdez left in his truck.

Police say they found him on Las Vegas Trail and pulled him over.

They said he denied any physical altercation took place and that it was all verbal, and he did not know where his wife’s injuries came from. Valdez’s 27 arrests include aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and four family violence assaults.