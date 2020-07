WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 52-year-old Wichita Falls woman was found dead in a bathtub early Monday morning, possibly drowning after falling asleep.

Police said they went to the 5200 block of Sunnybrook Lane around 2:30 a.m.

The woman’s husband told officers he found his wife in the bathtub underwater.

He said he thinks she fell asleep and drowned.

An autopsy was ordered and police said it’s under investigation.