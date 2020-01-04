Husband, wife duo serve Bowie community as first married couple on BFD

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — In a first for the Bowie Fire Department, a pair of volunteers sharing the same name, but not through blood.

Sydney and Abe Rizwan are a married couple with the same goal of serving their community of Bowie.

They didn’t meet through the fire department, instead, they met at a restaurant they both worked at a few years ago.

Although they work in different sections of the department, when a call goes out, they’re putting on that same gear.

“We didn’t think it was a big deal,” Sydney Rizwan said. “Turns out it was,” Abe Rizwan added.

They share a love for serving the Bowie community.

“She’s doing more the EMT side and then I’m more of the firefighter side,” Abe Rizwan said.

It all has a nice ring to it.

“We have something to bond over,” Sydney Rizwan said.

Service to their community runs in the family, but not just through marriage.

“I grew up watching my dad do it, he was a volunteer fireman for as long a

I can remember and then my brother got into the department,” Sydney Rizwan said.

Abe first joined the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department before taking after his wife’s side of the family and becoming part of the Bowie fire family.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve always wanted to be a first responder and with me having to drop out at 16 with me having a kid, this was my first chance to actually join and be a part of something,” Abe Rizwan said. “So when I got with her I found out her dad was a part of it and he kind of helped me out.”

The Rizwans now share a bond that goes beyond marriage.

“Now we actually have something we can go out and do,” Sydney Rizwan said. “Whenever he was just on Sunset [Volunteer Fire Department] I was kinda scared whenever he’d go out to a call, but now that I started doing it, I kinda understand it.”

This first responding family is geared up and ready for the next call that may come their way.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018.

Their new badge pinning ceremony was a year and a day later and they’re loving every minute of doing this job as a team.

Sydney has been a volunteer at BFD for about 8 months and Abe for nearly three months.