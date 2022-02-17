WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a historic season that ended just one win away from the 4A State Championship, the head coach of the Hirschi Huskies is moving on.

Antonio Wiley has accepted a position to become the next head coach of Coppell High School in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

Wiley was hired by the Wichita Falls Independent School District in 2019 as the head coach of the Huskies, his first head coaching job.

In his three years at the helm for the Huskies, Wiley amassed 24 wins, his teams made the playoffs in all three seasons, and made it as far as the UIL 4A Division 1 State Semifinals in 2021.

Wiley, a native of Dallas, had spent time coaching in Nevada Community, Lake Travis, Mesquite Poteet and Lewisville before landing his first full-time head coaching gig with the Huskies.

Coppell is a 6A high school located on the southwest side of the intersection of Highway 121 and I-35E and borders Grapevine, Lewisville, Carrolton, and Flower Mound.

Notable Coppell alumni currently playing in the National Football League are Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Connor Williams and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

Antonio Wiley has not responded to our requests for comment. At time of publication, the move is pending Coppell ISD Board approval.