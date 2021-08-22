Huskies mistakenly taken to Georgetown returned to owners by volunteers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two huskies that were mistakenly taken to a shelter in Georgetown, Texas, after escaping from their owners in Wichita Falls have now been reunited.

It is believed the dogs were found by Georgetown residents in Wichita Falls who thought them to be abandoned, and, instead of dropping the dogs off at an area shelter, they took the dogs to their home shelter in Georgetown.

After being contacted, the owners said they wouldn’t be able to make the trip to have their dogs returned. The Georgetown Animal Shelter said they would put the huskies, named Rocky and Bella, up for adoption.

However, Wichita Falls residents were so touched by the story of Rocky and Bella’s misplacement that several volunteers stepped up to have the huskies brought home.





Local resident Robin Perkins is credited with organizing the return trip home. A former Wichita Falls resident, Dee Stanfield, offered to drive to Georgetown and bring the huskies back to Decatur. From Decatur, Eilena Bolf picked the dogs up and returned them home.

According to Dee Stanfield, the Georgetown Shelter didn’t charge the dogs’ owners anything for their care and even donated two crates, dog food, leashes and harnesses, as well as updating their shots.

Stanfield said Rocky and Bella had not been living with their current owners for long. They were adopted from a family friend who had been abusing and neglecting them, which may be the reason the Georgetown residents assumed they were abandoned.