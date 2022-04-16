ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic can run a little smoother on Highway 79 and FM 1954 in Lakeside City as the Texas Department of Transportation wraps up its realignment project.

The construction was to address safety concerns for drivers in that area.

TxDOT officials said the improvements include horizontal and vertical alignments, new turning lanes, lights, traffic signals and advance warning devices.

FM 1954 was also widened from Highway 79 to US 281.

TxDOT said the contractor is now finishing up signwork and other items on the contract.