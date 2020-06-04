“I Can’t Breathe” Peaceful protest in Vernon on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Vernon will be having a peaceful protest on Saturday at Lyday Park starting at noon.

Organizers with the “I Can’t Breathe” peaceful protest have said they hope this march will bring awareness and denounce and eradicate police brutality of any kind. They also hope to bring awareness to the lack of equality and promote racial harmony and unity in Vernon and Wilbarger County.

The protest is expected to begin at noon and have a police escort as they march to the Wilbarger County Courthouse where the speakers of the protest will begin.

The organizers ask that everyone follow the CDC guidelines for PPE, social distancing, and wear a mask if needed.