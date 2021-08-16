“I could kill you any time I wanted” Woman flees after man breaks into home, strangles her

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after breaking into a woman’s house and beating her.

Dewane Brigham, 37, is charged with burglary of a habitation. According to the affidavit, on Saturday at 3:32 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Tuscon in reference to a disturbance.

Dewayne Brigham Wichita County Jail booking photo

Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle in the street and as the officer go out of his vehicle, a female stepped out of the car and said he is still inside my house, and please help. She then pointed to the home and officers observed a male charging out of the residence. The officer placed the subject at gunpoint and detained him.

The male was then identified as Brigham. After speaking to the female, she said at around 12:30 a.m., Brigham came over to her residence and started banging on her door. When she opened the door, he started yelling at her. She noticed he was intoxicated and was being hostile. Brigham demanded to come in and she let him inside.

Once in the residence, Brigham started yelling at her about not answering his phone calls. Eventually, she convinced him to leave so she could go back to bed. A little while later, he started banging on the front door and demanded to be let back in but she refused to open the door.

He then ran around to the back of the house and entered the residence through the back door. Brigham found the victim in her bedroom and grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground. She begged him to let her go but he then started to squeeze her throat. She was unable to breathe. He then released the pressure on her throat and said “I could kill you any time I wanted.”

After about an hour, he calmed down and let her go. She walked into the living room to get away from him and then grabbed his cell phone on the counter and ran out of the residence to call 911. He walked outside to see what she was doing. She ran around him and back into the residence and locked the door. He then began banging on the door telling her to let him back in.

As Brigham entered through the back door again, the victim saw his vehicle was blocking hers but it was running. She got into the car and attempted to leave but as she was leaving she hit another car. She then drove forward, attempting to leave, and drove into her front yard almost hitting the residence. Brigham then started punching the driver’s window. She backed the car out of the yard into the street and that’s when she saw the red and blue lights from the police car.

Brigham’s bond is set at $100,000.