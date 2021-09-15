“I couldn’t help it” man accused of sexual assault of infant son starts trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 21-year-old Wichita Falls man accused of sexually assaulting his infant son is putting his fate in the hands of a jury.

Despite the prosecutor’s notice to present a taped confession and a recorded jail call, Adam Hammond chose to plead not guilty and also to have the jury set punishment if they return a guilty verdict.

Adam Hammond Wichita County Jail booking photo

The trial is now underway in Judge Meredith Kennedy’s 78th District Court.

In 2017 the baby’s mother said she heard her baby whimpering in the bathroom and found Hammond in the shower with the baby in an infant floor seat.

She said Hammond was committing a sex act in front of the child and warned Hammond not to do it again.

Then, police said the woman said a few months after that incident, Hammond performed a sex act on his son and he told her he couldn’t help it. She said when she tried to leave with the baby, Hammond said he would hurt her, their dogs, and police officers.

Police said she called a friend for help and Hammond began kicking the dogs.