i.d.e.a. WF announce 11 local businesses as semi-finalists for $250,000 funding pool

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with i.d.e.a. WF Tuesday morning announced a group of eleven semi-finalists for a share of over $250,000 in funding to expand their businesses:

Artodigy — Lara Freeman & Jake Swartz

— Lara Freeman & Jake Swartz Brie Charcuterie — Kathryn Carl

— Kathryn Carl D and D Custom Swings — Dee Palmore & Doug Albus

— Dee Palmore & Doug Albus Expanded Inventory Solutions, LLC — Bobbi Collins

— Bobbi Collins Falls Metal Fabrication, LLC — Johnny McClane & Lee Birk

— Johnny McClane & Lee Birk Hospice @ Home — Brandon Onstead & Brent Donley

— Brandon Onstead & Brent Donley Molina Montessori — Breann Molina

— Breann Molina Nugget Wraps — Bradley Hunt

— Bradley Hunt Ruben’s House of Classics LLC — Ruben Rodriguez

— Ruben Rodriguez Texoma eSports LLC — Victor Cisneros, Ryan Puente, & Derek Taylor

— Victor Cisneros, Ryan Puente, & Derek Taylor Texoma Food Equipment Service — Keith & Robbin Smith

Finalists will be announced in September, and winners will be selected in October.

There will be anywhere between three and five winners, who will each receive a share of the prize pool, up to $100,000.

Winners can use their funds to open new businesses or expand existing businesses, so long as they primarily create jobs.

The purpose of i.d.e.a. WF is to stimulate the local economy by providing funding and other resources to entrepreneurs in Wichita Falls.

Participants in i.d.e.a. WF were led through the business planning and startup or expansion processes. Six orientation sessions, as well a series of eight unique seminars will teach entrepreneurs exactly what they need to do to plan their business, conduct market research, make sales and financial forecasts, market their companies, pitch to investors, keep accurate business records, understand those records, and pitch their plan to investors.

i.d.e.a. WF is sponsored by the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation and overseen by Lalani Center for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise, which is located in the Dillard College of Business Administration at MSU Texas.

Please find the full press release from i.d.e.a. WF below: