I.D.E.A. WF candidate: Nugget Wraps

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— We continue our run with the eleven semi-finalists for the 2021 I.D.E.A. WF competition.

Meet Brad “Scooby” Hunt, fighter pilot turned entrepreneur who is looking to cash in on an idea that came right off the top of his head.

“A lot of people saw my helmet and they liked how it turned out so they started having me do it then I started posting pictures of it online and then I started having more people ask me to wrap their helmet,” Hunt said.

That’s right, Hunt isn’t into wrapping cars, he’s into wrapping helmets that pilots wear while in flight and so far business for Nugget Wraps has been booming

“I had really good success with those guys, so then the other squadron that was deployed saw their helmets then asked me if they could order, I sent them some helmets so then people started seeing these helmets, I created an Instagram page and so now more and more people have seen it so basically all of my business is just building these do it yourself kits and shipping them all over the world,” Hunt said.

[And] it’s that international business that leads Hunt to believe he’s got a good running at winning this year’s I.D.E.A. WF competition.

“Basically all of the money I make comes from outside even Texas. It comes from all around the world and if we can funnel all of that money into our smaller community, it just makes it better for everyone else,” Hunt said.

Hunt said even if he doesn’t win any money at the end of the competition, he’ll come out on top just with the knowledge he’s gained from classes that I.D.E.A. WF offers.

Hunt said he has now ventured into doing more than just helmets for pilots and has started wrapping softball and baseball helmets.