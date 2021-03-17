I.D.E.A. WF candidate: Texoma Esports

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—I.D.E.A. WF is a competition that strives to help those starting a new business or looking to expanding their existing business.

2021 is the eleventh year for the competition and we’re taking a look at the eleven semi-finalists announced earlier this week.

You may catch yourself turning to ESPN to watch your favorite sport, maybe basketball, football, or baseball. Now imagine tuning in to watch players well, play video games?

“We’re just trying to bring Esports, you know, competitive gaming to Wichita Falls and the Texoma community,” Esports gamer Ryan Puente said.

Puente has been gaming just about all his life and most recently he decided to hold tournaments around town in hopes to draw a crowd and so far, it’s working!

“It’s really a community of players that really have found a place of like-minded people that get together and we like to kick each other’s butts,” Puente said.

Puente said because the tournaments have been growing bigger and bigger, he’s decided to try to cash in on the idea of starting an Esports team here in the falls, which could mean big bucks for the players and the city.

“With things looking up we’ve been seeing the Oklahoma players, the San Angelo again, those west Texas guys, we see them a lot. So really they come out because they say our community is one of the better ones they’ve seen, been around, and like I said it’s just the players and the experience they get while competing and also they’re trying to win some money,” Puente said.

Puente said the support got so far with his tournaments, he’s hopeful they will continue to grow, making him the perfect candidate for I.D.E.A WF.

Puente said they will be some big news in the next week that could potentially bring some much-needed funds back into our economy, and of course, we’ll bring you that info when it’s announced.

To sign up for upcoming tournaments, click here.